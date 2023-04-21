Picture gallery - Al's Bar v Emsworth Town Reserves, Friends Fighting Cancer v AFC Bedhampton Village, Portsmouth Sunday League

A number of matches were played in the City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League last weekend.
They included a 3-0 win for Al’s Bar over Emsworth Town reserves in Division Four and a double header between Friends Fighting Cancer and AFC Bedhampton Village reserves in the same division.
Photographer Kevin Shipp was on hand to capture the action from both fixtures.
Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp
Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp
The Emsworth Town reserves goalkeeper saves a penalty during his team's 3-0 loss against Al's Bar in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp
Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 victory over Emsworth Town reserves (black/white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four Photo: Kevin Shipp