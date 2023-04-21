News you can trust since 1877
Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp
Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery - Al's Bar v Emsworth Town Reserves, Friends Fighting Cancer v AFC Bedhampton Village, Portsmouth Sunday League

A number of matches were played in the City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League last weekend.

By Simon Carter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:47 BST

They included a 3-0 win for Al’s Bar over Emsworth Town reserves in Division Four and a double header between Friends Fighting Cancer and AFC Bedhampton Village reserves in the same division.

Photographer Kevin Shipp was on hand to capture the action from both fixtures.

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four

Photo: Kevin Shipp

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 win over Emsworth Town reserves (black and white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four

Photo: Kevin Shipp

The Emsworth Town reserves goalkeeper saves a penalty during his team's 3-0 loss against Al's Bar in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four. Picture: Kevin Shipp

The Emsworth Town reserves goalkeeper saves a penalty during his team's 3-0 loss against Al's Bar in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four

Photo: Kevin Shipp

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 victory over Emsworth Town reserves (black/white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four

Action from Al's Bar's 3-0 victory over Emsworth Town reserves (black/white kit) in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division Four

Photo: Kevin Shipp

