News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
18 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
19 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
Baffins celebrate with the silverware. Picture by Nathan LipshamBaffins celebrate with the silverware. Picture by Nathan Lipsham
Baffins celebrate with the silverware. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Picture gallery – Baffins Milton Rovers beat Petersfield to win the Wessex League Cup for the second time in their history

Baffins Milton Rovers have won the Wessex League Cup for the second time in their history.

By Simon Carter
Published 7th May 2023, 09:38 BST

They came from behind to beat Petersfield Town 4-2 in the final at Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium.

As a result, they denied the Rams a Division 1 play-off final success and cup double.

After Alex Barsa had put Petersfield ahead, Jason Parish levelled for Rovers shortly before half-time.

Two goals in three minutes just after the hour mark - from Miles Everett and top scorer Tom Vincent - put Baffins in control.

Kieran Alcock pulled one back for the Rams but Vincent completed Rovers’ win with his 19th league and cup goal late on.

Baffins had previously won the League Cup in 2018/19, beating Portland 1-0 in the final. For Petersfield, it was a third successive loss - having also been beaten in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 finals.

Baffins celebrate a goal. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

1. Baffins celebrate a goal

Baffins celebrate a goal. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Baffins (blue) v Petersfield. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

2. Baffins (blue) v Petersfield

Baffins (blue) v Petersfield. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Miles Everett has just scored Baffins' second goal. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

3. Miles Everett has just scored Baffins' second goal

Miles Everett has just scored Baffins' second goal. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Baffins celebrate their cup final win. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

4. Baffins celebrate their cup final win

Baffins celebrate their cup final win. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Baffins Milton RoversBaffinsPortchester