Baffins Milton Rovers have won the Wessex League Cup for the second time in their history.

They came from behind to beat Petersfield Town 4-2 in the final at Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium.

As a result, they denied the Rams a Division 1 play-off final success and cup double.

After Alex Barsa had put Petersfield ahead, Jason Parish levelled for Rovers shortly before half-time.

Two goals in three minutes just after the hour mark - from Miles Everett and top scorer Tom Vincent - put Baffins in control.

Kieran Alcock pulled one back for the Rams but Vincent completed Rovers’ win with his 19th league and cup goal late on.

Baffins had previously won the League Cup in 2018/19, beating Portland 1-0 in the final. For Petersfield, it was a third successive loss - having also been beaten in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 finals.

1 . Baffins celebrate a goal Baffins celebrate a goal. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

2 . Baffins (blue) v Petersfield Baffins (blue) v Petersfield. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

3 . Miles Everett has just scored Baffins' second goal Miles Everett has just scored Baffins' second goal. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

4 . Baffins celebrate their cup final win Baffins celebrate their cup final win. Picture by Nathan Lipsham Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales