Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – Baffins Milton Rovers U23s 3 Stubbington 3, Mid-Solent League Division 2, Furze Lane

Baffins Milton Rovers U23s and Stubbington shared six goals in an entertaining Mid-Solent League second tier encounter.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:05 am

Baffins took an early lead but then came from 1-2 and 2-3 down to claim a point at Furze Lane.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp

Mid-Solent League Division 2
