Picture gallery – Baffins Milton Rovers U23s 3 Stubbington 3, Mid-Solent League Division 2, Furze Lane
By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 10:05 am
Baffins Milton Rovers U23s and Stubbington shared six goals in an entertaining Mid-Solent League second tier encounter.
Baffins took an early lead but then came from 1-2 and 2-3 down to claim a point at Furze Lane.
Pictures by Kevin Shipp
1. Baffins (blue) v Stubbington
2. Baffins (blue) v Stubbington
3. Stubbington take a 3-2 lead
4. Baffins (blue) v Stubbington