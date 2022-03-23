An early goal from striker Ryan Harfield gave them victory over defending division champions and title rivals Horndean Red 1-0 at the PMC Stadium.
Rovers are now just a point adrift of leaders Stoneham, but have four games in hand. Baffins are also three points ahead of Horndean Red, with a game in hand.
Both teams remain in with a league and cup double chance; Baffins are through to the League Cup final, where they face Gosport Borough, while Horndean Red have a Hampshire FA Cup final date with Winchester City Red to look forward to.