Keith Woodland (200321-355)

Picture gallery – Baffins Milton Rovers v Horndean Red Under-18s, Hampshire Development League East

Baffins Milton Rovers claimed a crucial victory in their bid to win the Hampshire Development League’s Under-18 East division.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 8:51 am

An early goal from striker Ryan Harfield gave them victory over defending division champions and title rivals Horndean Red 1-0 at the PMC Stadium.

Rovers are now just a point adrift of leaders Stoneham, but have four games in hand. Baffins are also three points ahead of Horndean Red, with a game in hand.

Both teams remain in with a league and cup double chance; Baffins are through to the League Cup final, where they face Gosport Borough, while Horndean Red have a Hampshire FA Cup final date with Winchester City Red to look forward to.

1. Baffins (blue) v Horndean Red

Keith Woodland (200321-17)

2. Baffins (blue) v Horndean Red

Keith Woodland (200321-11)

3. Baffins (blue) v Horndean Red

Keith Woodland (200321-42)

4. Baffins (blue) v Horndean Red

Picture: Keith Woodland (200321-64)

Baffins Milton Rovers
