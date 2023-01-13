Picture gallery – Bedhampton Village Reserves v Fleur De Lys, Bedhampton Village A v Fratton Trades Reserves, Portsmouth Sunday League
AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves are joint-second in Division 4 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League after a 4-0 win over Fleur De Lys.
Goals came via Josh Green, Harry Croughan, Rory O'Malley and Jake Hughes.
On an adjoining pitch at King George V, Cosham, there was also victory for Bedhampton Village A in Division 5.
They defeated rock bottom Fratton Trades Reserves 2-1, with the latter suffering an 11th consecutive league loss this season.
Pictures by Keith Woodland