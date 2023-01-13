News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Keith Woodland

Picture gallery – Bedhampton Village Reserves v Fleur De Lys, Bedhampton Village A v Fratton Trades Reserves, Portsmouth Sunday League

AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves are joint-second in Division 4 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League after a 4-0 win over Fleur De Lys.

By Simon Carter
3 hours ago

Goals came via Josh Green, Harry Croughan, Rory O'Malley and Jake Hughes.

On an adjoining pitch at King George V, Cosham, there was also victory for Bedhampton Village A in Division 5.

They defeated rock bottom Fratton Trades Reserves 2-1, with the latter suffering an 11th consecutive league loss this season.

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves

Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves

Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves

Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves

Bedhampton Village A (green) v Fratton Trades Reserves. Picture by Keith Woodland

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Sunday LeaguePortsmouth