Picture gallery - Brett Pitman nets four goals in Steve Ramsey testimonial for Pompey Charity XI
Brett Pitman netted four times as the Steve Ramsey testimonial game turned into a goal-fest.
By Simon Carter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:03 am
The former Fratton Park star helped a Pompey Charity XI come from 2-6 down to win 8-7 against a Ramsey XI at AFC Portchester yesterday.
Guy Butters, Lee Bradbury and Danny Hollands were among the other ex-pros who turned out to help raise money for charity.
In all, over £10,500 was raised for the Portsmouth-based Enable Ability.
Pictures by Sam Stephenson
