Picture: Sam Stephenson

Picture gallery - Brett Pitman nets four goals in Steve Ramsey testimonial for Pompey Charity XI

Brett Pitman netted four times as the Steve Ramsey testimonial game turned into a goal-fest.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:03 am

The former Fratton Park star helped a Pompey Charity XI come from 2-6 down to win 8-7 against a Ramsey XI at AFC Portchester yesterday.

Guy Butters, Lee Bradbury and Danny Hollands were among the other ex-pros who turned out to help raise money for charity.

In all, over £10,500 was raised for the Portsmouth-based Enable Ability.

Pictures by Sam Stephenson

1. The Steve Ramsey XI about to score against the Pompey Charity XI

Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Steve Ramsey XI v the Pompey Charity XI

Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. The Steve Ramsey XI score against the Pompey Charity XI

Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. The Steve Ramsey XI celebrate a goal against the Pompey Charity XI

Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Brett PitmanAFC PortchesterFratton ParkPortsmouth
