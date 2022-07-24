Brett Pitman celebrates his goal with Ashton Leigh. Picture by Dave Haines

Picture gallery – Brett Pitman’s leveller gives AFC Portchester a pre-season friendly draw against Hawks

Brett Pitman’s latest pre-season goal gave AFC Portchester an impressive draw against three tiers higher Hawks.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 2:54 pm

Gianni Crichlow had fired Paul Doswell’s National League South visitors in front at the On-Site Group Stadium.

But former Pompey fans favourite Pitman struck an equaliser past ex-Portchester keeper Charlie Searle to ensure it ended honours even.

It was the Royals’ latest impressive pre-season result, after victories at Southern League Premier South pair Salisbury (6-2) and Dorchester (1-0).

Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester despite a challenge from Benny Read - Charlie Searle is the Hawks keeper. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester despite a challenge from Benny Read - Charlie Searle is the Hawks keeper. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester despite a challenge from Benny Read. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester despite a challenge from Benny Read. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman congratulated by Ashton Leigh and Jake Raine following his equaliser. Picture by Dave Haines

Brett Pitman congratulated by Ashton Leigh and Jake Raine following his equaliser. Picture by Dave Haines

