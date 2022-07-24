Gianni Crichlow had fired Paul Doswell’s National League South visitors in front at the On-Site Group Stadium.
But former Pompey fans favourite Pitman struck an equaliser past ex-Portchester keeper Charlie Searle to ensure it ended honours even.
It was the Royals’ latest impressive pre-season result, after victories at Southern League Premier South pair Salisbury (6-2) and Dorchester (1-0).
1. Royals Brett Pitman (8) strikes the ball well to score his goal pass Hawks (12) Benny Read and Hawks Charlie Searle (13) GK AFC Portchester vs Havant & Waterlooville Friendly on 23rd July 2022 3;00 ko The Crest Finance Stadium, Wicor Recreation Ground, Cranleigh Rd, Fareham PO16 9DP
(Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)
Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester despite a challenge from Benny Read - Charlie Searle is the Hawks keeper. Picture by Dave Haines
Photo: -
2. Royals Brett Pitman (8) strikes the ball well to score his goal pass Hawks (12) Benny Read and Hawks Charlie Searle (13) GK AFC Portchester vs Havant & Waterlooville Friendly on 23rd July 2022 3;00 ko The Crest Finance Stadium, Wicor Recreation Ground, Cranleigh Rd, Fareham PO16 9DP
(Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)
Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester despite a challenge from Benny Read. Picture by Dave Haines
Photo: -
3. Royals Brett Pitman (8) strikes the ball well to score his goal pass Hawks (12) Benny Read and Hawks Charlie Searle (13) GK AFC Portchester vs Havant & Waterlooville Friendly on 23rd July 2022 3;00 ko The Crest Finance Stadium, Wicor Recreation Ground, Cranleigh Rd, Fareham PO16 9DP
(Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)
Brett Pitman about to level for Portchester. Picture by Dave Haines
Photo: -
4. Royals Brett Pitman (8)Celebrates after scoring his team's only goal with Royals Ashton Leigh and Jake Raine AFC Portchester vs Havant & Waterlooville Friendly on 23rd July 2022 3;00 ko The Crest Finance Stadium, Wicor Recreation Ground, Cranleigh Rd, Fareham PO16 9DP
(Photo credit should read Picture/s by Dave Haines)
Brett Pitman congratulated by Ashton Leigh and Jake Raine following his equaliser. Picture by Dave Haines
Photo: Dave Haines 07708 405508