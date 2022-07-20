Picture gallery - Brett Pitman’s name can be added to big list of former Portsmouth players who have dropped down to the Wessex League

The striker completed a stunning move to AFC Portchester earlier this month, and has already been among the goals in pre-season friendlies.
Pitman is one of the more high-profile ex-Blues names to have dropped down into the Wessex once their professional days were over.
1. Robbie Pethick
The full-back made over 200 league and cup appearances for Pompey between October 1993 and February 1999. Was approaching his 40th birthday when he made four starts and one sub appearance for Horndean in the same season that Knight made his sole outing.
2. David Waterman
Made 80 league appearances for Pompey between 1995 and 2002 - including 20 as a sub - before ending his pro career with Oxford United. Later appeared in the Wessex League for Gosport Borough.
3. David Birmingham
David Birmingham - Made one sub appearance and one start for Pompey in the first few months of 2000. Later played in the Wessex League for Fareham Town and AFC Portchester, with a stint in the Southern League with Gosport Borough in between.
4. Jack Maloney
The midfielder made his only Pompey start in April 2013 in a 1-0 home win over Tranmere. Also made 10 sub appearances. Later spent a few seasons with Horndean, scoring 11 times in all competitions in 2018/19 when the Deans finished runners-up to Wessex Premier champions Sholing.
