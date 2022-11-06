News you can trust since 1877
Burrfields (yellow) v Meon Milton Reserves. Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery – Burrfields v Meon Milton, Portchester Rovers v Carberry – Mid-Solent League

Burrfields remain a point clear at the top of the Mid-Solent League after a 1-1 summit showdown stalemate with Meon Milton Reserves.

By Simon Carter
5 minutes ago

The 1-1 draw at Warblington School brought an end to second-placed Meon’s 100 per cent record, but they still have a game in hand on the defending champions.

Elsewhere, Portchester Rovers netted three times in each half to beat Carberry 6-2 on another artificial surface, this time at Cowplain School.

