Burrfields’ hopes of back-to-back Mid-Solent League titles were dented with a draw against Pompey Dynamo.

Taking on a Pompey side they had previously beaten 5-1 and 4-2 in cup ties this season, Burrfields were held 1-1 at Warblington School.

They had a great chance to win it late on, but top scorer Laurie McIntosh dragged his penalty wide of a post.

Though Burrfields are only three points behind leaders Portchester Rovers with two games in hand, more pertinently they are only two points ahead of unbeaten Meon Milton having played three games more.

Burrfields boss Brian Kirby said: ‘It was a scrappy game throughout which lacked real quality. Take nothing away from Pompey Dynamos, who are a decent and well organised team who battled strongly for a deserved draw.’

McIntosh put Burrfields ahead from close range after 10 minutes, but Pompey levelled through Pascal Link before half-time.

The penalty miss ‘just about summed us up with another lacklustre performance which means we lose ground to other teams with title aspirations,’ Kirby added.

Meon came from behind to win 2-1 at Carberry. Trailing at the interval, the only undefeated team in the division levelled through Liam Howe before Lee Metters plundered the decider.

*Mob Albion, meanwhile, continue to fly the Mid-Solent League flag in the county cup.

They progressed to the semi-final of the Hampshire FA Vase with a 4-1 victory on the Isle of Wight against Northwood St Johns Reserves.

Joe McIntosh netted twice, including a 40-yard screamer, with Harry Potter and an own goal also on target.

Mob now host Dorset League third tier outfit Bisterne United Reserves on March 4 for a place in the final against Bournemouth Electric or Silchester Village.

