Picture gallery – Burrfields v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League
Burrfields host Meon Milton in the Mid-Solent League’s match of the season so far this weekend.
The summit showdown pits leaders Burrfields against a Meon side boasting the only 100 per cent record left in the division.
Burrfields lead by a point after last weekend’s 5-1 victory against Portchester Rovers. But they have played a game more than Meon, who defeated former table-toppers Pompey Dynamos 4-1 to record their sixth straight league win.
Jack Palmer struck four times - including a penalty - as Burrfields came from behind to beat Portchester.
Influential midfielder and captain Jordan Shuttleworth was also on target, producing a great strike from an acute angle into the top corner.
This weekend’s top-of-the-table clash takes place at Warblington School in Havant (2pm).
Pictures by Kevin Shipp