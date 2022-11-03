News you can trust since 1877
The Portchester Rovers keeper is beaten for one of Burrfields' five goals. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – Burrfields v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League

Burrfields host Meon Milton in the Mid-Solent League’s match of the season so far this weekend.

By Simon Carter
5 minutes ago

The summit showdown pits leaders Burrfields against a Meon side boasting the only 100 per cent record left in the division.

Burrfields lead by a point after last weekend’s 5-1 victory against Portchester Rovers. But they have played a game more than Meon, who defeated former table-toppers Pompey Dynamos 4-1 to record their sixth straight league win.

Jack Palmer struck four times - including a penalty - as Burrfields came from behind to beat Portchester.

Influential midfielder and captain Jordan Shuttleworth was also on target, producing a great strike from an acute angle into the top corner.

This weekend’s top-of-the-table clash takes place at Warblington School in Havant (2pm).

Pictures by Kevin Shipp

1. Portchester Rovers (blue) v Burrfields

Portchester Rovers (blue) v Burrfields. Picture by Kevin Shipp

2. Portchester Rovers (blue) v Burrfields

Portchester Rovers (blue) v Burrfields. Picture by Kevin Shipp

3. Portchester Rovers protest after the referee awards Burrfields a penalty

Portchester Rovers protest after the referee awards Burrfields a penalty. Picture by Kevin Shipp

4. Burrfields convert a penalty

Burrfields convert a penalty. Picture by Kevin Shipp

