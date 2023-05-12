News you can trust since 1877
Picture gallery – champions Havant & Waterlooville v Gosport Borough, Hampshire Women’s League Division 3

Sarah Butterworth ended the Hampshire Women’s League season averaging almost a hat-trick in every game she played.

By Simon Carter
Published 12th May 2023, 13:11 BST

She netted her 44th goal in 15 Division 3 appearances as champions Havant & Waterlooville drew 2-2 with Gosport Borough at Westleigh Park.

The stalemate - the first time Hawks had dropped league points all season - brought the curtain down on a double-winning campaign.

Hawks had beaten divisional rivals Bursledon at AFC Totton FC the previous week to lift the Hampshire Women’s League Junior Cup.

Butterworth’s second half leveller against Boro ensured she finished the season having scored in every one of her league games.

Her superb total included a double-hat-trick, three lots of five goals, one four-goal haul and three trebles.

Hawks entered the game knowing they had already won the title, as third-placed Boro had lost the Gosport derby 4-2 to Falcons a few days earlier.

Chloe Dark was also on target for Hawks, with Jodie Goodall and Megan Gratton scoring for Boro.

Boro could still finish runners-up, but need to win their final game - the rematch against Falcons - on May 21 to do so. Falcons only need to avoid defeat to finish second.

Hawks' Chloe Dark pulls the trigger. Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks' Chloe Dark pulls the trigger. Picture: Dave Haines

Sarah Butterwort nets Hawks' second goal. Picture: Dave Haines

Sarah Butterwort nets Hawks' second goal. Picture: Dave Haines

Sarah Butterwort has just scored Hawks' second goal. Picture: Dave Haines

Sarah Butterwort has just scored Hawks' second goal. Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks' Chloe Dark and Boro's Emily Styler. Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks' Chloe Dark and Boro's Emily Styler. Picture: Dave Haines

