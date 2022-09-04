News you can trust since 1877
Picture by Dave Haines

Picture gallery - Chelmsford 3 Havant & Waterlooville 4, National League South - Prior's late winner maintains stunning start to season

A late header from sub Jason Prior extended Hawks’ superb start to the National League South campaign.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 9:53 am

Prior flicked in a near post header from a corner five minutes from time to give the visitors a 4-3 win in Essex.

It was Hawks’ fifth successive league win and their sixth in an unbeaten seven-match start.

They trail leaders Ebbsfleet United - who have won all seven of their games so far - by two points.

And so the scene is set for a mouthwatering tussle when Ebbsfleet visit Westleigh Park next Saturday!

1. Hawks supporters celebrate the victory at Chelmsford

Picture by Dave Haines

Photo:

2. Hawks fans shake hands with Chelmsford keeper Jacob Marsden

Picture by Dave Haines

Photo:

3. Goalkeeper Charlie Searle celebrates after the final whistle

Picture by Dave Haines

Photo:

4. Jake McCarthy celebrates after scoring Hawks' third goal

Picture by Dave Haines

Photo:

Havant & WaterloovilleNational League SouthEssex
