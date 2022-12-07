News you can trust since 1877
AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United. Picture by Alex Shute

Picture gallery – Chichester United v AC FC, Farlington Rovers v Bransbury Wanderers Reserves, City of Portsmouth Sunday League​​​​​​​

Rob Whitehead starred as Chichester United extended their lead at the top of Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

By Simon Carter
7 hours ago

Whitehead’s treble helped Chichester trounce second-placed AC FC 6-2 at Farlington, opening up a six-point gap over them in the process.

On an adjoining pitch, Owen Leworthy and sub Keenan Smith both struck hat-tricks as Farlington Rovers caned Bransbury Wanderers Reserves 9-2 in a Division 7 fixture.

Pictures by Alex Shute

1. AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United. Picture by Alex Shute

Photo: -

2. An AC FC (blue/yellow) player

An AC FC (blue/yellow) player. Picture by Alex Shute

Photo: -

3. AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United. Picture by Alex Shute

Photo: -

4. AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United

AC FC (blue/yellow) v Chichester United. Picture by Alex Shute

Photo: -

Sunday LeagueCity of PortsmouthChichester