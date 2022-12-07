Picture gallery – Chichester United v AC FC, Farlington Rovers v Bransbury Wanderers Reserves, City of Portsmouth Sunday League
Rob Whitehead starred as Chichester United extended their lead at the top of Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.
By Simon Carter
7 hours ago
Whitehead’s treble helped Chichester trounce second-placed AC FC 6-2 at Farlington, opening up a six-point gap over them in the process.
On an adjoining pitch, Owen Leworthy and sub Keenan Smith both struck hat-tricks as Farlington Rovers caned Bransbury Wanderers Reserves 9-2 in a Division 7 fixture.
Pictures by Alex Shute
