Coach & Horses Albion celebrate their penalty shoot-out triumph in the Challenge Cup final. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210523-27)
Picture gallery - Coach & Horses Albion win City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup final on penalties against Wicor Mill

An epic City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League cup final penalty shoot-out ended in the remarkable scoreline of 12-11.
By Simon Carter
Published 25th May 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:33 BST

Coach and Horses Albion eventually prevailed in dramatic fashion against Wicor Mill to lift the Challenge Cup at AFC Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game itself had ended in a 2-2 draw between unbeaten Division 3 champions Albion and Division 1 winners Wicor.

Wicor, who had Billy Butcher sent off in the first half, twice led through Jake Pepall (penalty) and Sam Kessack, only for Tommy Tierney and Craig Watkinson to level.

Albion keeper Adam Puckett then saved three Wicor penalties in the shoot-out.

