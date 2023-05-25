Picture gallery - Coach & Horses Albion win City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup final on penalties against Wicor Mill

An epic City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League cup final penalty shoot-out ended in the remarkable scoreline of 12-11.
Coach and Horses Albion eventually prevailed in dramatic fashion against Wicor Mill to lift the Challenge Cup at AFC Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The game itself had ended in a 2-2 draw between unbeaten Division 3 champions Albion and Division 1 winners Wicor.
Wicor, who had Billy Butcher sent off in the first half, twice led through Jake Pepall (penalty) and Sam Kessack, only for Tommy Tierney and Craig Watkinson to level.
Albion keeper Adam Puckett then saved three Wicor penalties in the shoot-out.
1. Coach & Horses Albion celebrate with the Challenge Cup
Coach & Horses Albion celebrate with the Challenge Cup. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210523-26) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Coach & Horses Albion celebrate their penalty shoot-out triumph
Coach & Horses Albion celebrate their penalty shoot-out triumph. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210523-24) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Coach & Horses Albion celebrate their penalty shoot-out triumph
Coach & Horses Albion celebrate their penalty shoot-out triumph. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210523-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Agony for Wicor Mill following their penalty shoot-out defeat
Agony for Wicor Mill following their penalty shoot-out defeat. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 210523-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse