Denmead celebrate one of their four goals. Picture by Martyn White

Picture gallery – Denmead keep Hampshire Premier League top five finish hopes alive with victory over Hayling United

Denmead kept alive their hopes of a top five Hampshire Premier League finish with victory over Hayling United at Front Lawn.

By Simon Carter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:36 BST

Top scorer Ryan Chandler netted twice in a 4-1 victory that took Denmead to within six points of fifth-placed Harvest with two games remaining.

Harvest completed their fixtures last week, with Denmead now facing Liphook at Front Lawn next Saturday and Paulsgrove away on May 27.

Not only must they win both games, they must also hit the goal trail in style to claim fifth place.

If they win those matches by a combined eight-goal margin, they will finish above Harvest by virtue of having scored more goals. Win them by nine or more goals combined and Denmead will finish fifth by virtue of a better goal difference.

Danny Lucas and sub Ed Christmas were also on target against Hayling, who grabbed a late consolation through a close range header from Brendan Ebireri.

Victory completed a quickfire Senior Division double, with Denmead having beaten the Humbugs 5-1 on April 26 - also at Front Lawn.

