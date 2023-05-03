Luke Deacon was the hero as Fareham Town kept alive their hopes of a first piece of silverware for 30 years.

The Reds reached the Portsmouth & District FA Senior Cup final last night with a penalty shoot-out victory over Fleetlands at Cams Alders, following a 0-0 stalemate.

Deacon pulled off two spot-kick saves as Fareham booked a Fratton Park date with Wessex League champions Horndean on May 16.

First, he saved Fareham’s fifth penalty from Jamie Winter, who would have sent Fleetlands through to the final had he scored.

Then, in sudden death, he dived to his left to keep out Jamie Wrapson’s effort, the Reds winning 6-5.

Fleetlands keeper Ollie Carroll had made the first save of the shoot-out, keeping out Ronan Galloway’s effort. George Gregory then put the Coptermen 3-2 ahead - but Deacon’s double stop kickstarted Reds celebrations.

It was Fareham’s fifth penalty shoot-out this season, and their second successive win on spot-kicks in the PSC. In the quarter-final they had knocked out holders Gosport, again after a 0-0 draw at Cams Alders.

They lost the other three - to Bradford Town (FA Vase), Colden Common (Russell Cotes Cup) and Petersfield Town (Wessex League Cup).

Horndean defeated AFC Portchester 2-0 in the other semi-final last night with goals from Connor Duffin and Rudi Blankson.

1 . Luke Deacon has just saved Jamie Wrapson's penalty Luke Deacon has just saved Jamie Wrapson's penalty, sending Fareham through to the final. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales

2 . Luke Deacon saves Jamie Wrapson's penalty Luke Deacon saves Jamie Wrapson's penalty. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales

3 . Fleetlands keeper Ollie Carroll is beaten in the shoot-out Fleetlands keeper Ollie Carroll is beaten in the shoot-out. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales

4 . Fleetlands keeper Ollie Carroll goes the wrong way in the shoot-out Fleetlands keeper Ollie Carroll goes the wrong way in the shoot-out. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER Photo Sales