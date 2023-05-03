News you can trust since 1877
The drink goes flying as Fareham keeper Luke Deacon celebrates Fareham's penalty shoot-out win against Fleetlands. Picture by Ken WalkerThe drink goes flying as Fareham keeper Luke Deacon celebrates Fareham's penalty shoot-out win against Fleetlands. Picture by Ken Walker
Picture gallery – Fareham Town reach Portsmouth & District FA Cup final at Fratton Park with penalty shoot-out win over Fleetlands

Luke Deacon was the hero as Fareham Town kept alive their hopes of a first piece of silverware for 30 years.

By Simon Carter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:10 BST

The Reds reached the Portsmouth & District FA Senior Cup final last night with a penalty shoot-out victory over Fleetlands at Cams Alders, following a 0-0 stalemate.

Deacon pulled off two spot-kick saves as Fareham booked a Fratton Park date with Wessex League champions Horndean on May 16.

First, he saved Fareham’s fifth penalty from Jamie Winter, who would have sent Fleetlands through to the final had he scored.

Then, in sudden death, he dived to his left to keep out Jamie Wrapson’s effort, the Reds winning 6-5.

Fleetlands keeper Ollie Carroll had made the first save of the shoot-out, keeping out Ronan Galloway’s effort. George Gregory then put the Coptermen 3-2 ahead - but Deacon’s double stop kickstarted Reds celebrations.

It was Fareham’s fifth penalty shoot-out this season, and their second successive win on spot-kicks in the PSC. In the quarter-final they had knocked out holders Gosport, again after a 0-0 draw at Cams Alders.

They lost the other three - to Bradford Town (FA Vase), Colden Common (Russell Cotes Cup) and Petersfield Town (Wessex League Cup).

Horndean defeated AFC Portchester 2-0 in the other semi-final last night with goals from Connor Duffin and Rudi Blankson.

