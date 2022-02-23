Rovers followed up a 2-0 victory at Fareham Town with a 3-0 success over Fleetlands at the PMC Stadium last night.

Liam Brewer bagged both goals against Fareham while he was also on target against a Fleetlands side who Baffins had hammered 16-0 earlier in the season.

Lewis Robinson struck a brace as Baffins moved to within a point of U18 East Division leaders Horndean Red with two games in hand.

Baffins are next in action on the Isle of Wight this Sunday against a Cowes Sports team who, like Fleetlands, have yet to claim a point.

The following weekend Baffins face Dorchester Town - second in the U18 West Division - in the semi-finals of the Hampshire Combination Challenge Cup. The winners face either Gosport Borough or BCS United in the final.

