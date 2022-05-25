Fleetlands veterans. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – Fleetlands win veterans football tournament held in memory of their former president George Mason

Fleetlands were the winners in a veterans tournament held in memory of the club’s former president George Mason.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:13 pm

Four teams took part in a series of 20-minute each way games at the soon-to-be Wessex League club’s Lederle Lane HQ.

Fleetlands and Locks Heath ended level on points, but the hosts were declared the tournament winners due to beating Locks 2-1 in their fixture.

Fareham Town and a Portsmouth League side - the latter put together by ex-Fleetlands first team boss Rich Bessey - were the other teams involved.

Kenny Evans (Fleetlands), Paul Clark (Locks) and Bjay Green (Fareham) were the other managers.

There was also an official unveiling on the day of a memorial bench in honour of Mason, who passed away last July aged 81 - just days after the first vets tournament held in his name took place.

Mason had held a variety of roles in his 30-year association with Fleetlands, also helping to found the Hampshire Premier League in 2007.

1. Fareham Town veterans

Fareham Town veterans. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Portsmouth League veterans

Portsmouth League veterans Picture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Fleetlands (white) v Fareham Town

Fleetlands (white) v Fareham Town Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4. Fleetlands (white) v Fareham Town

Fleetlands (white) v Fareham Town. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Locks Heath
