He netted seven times in Jewellventus’ 11-2 Division 3 victory over Prince of Wales at King George V, Cosham.

That was after he had hit a hat-trick in an opening day 7-3 win against Waterlooville Wanderers a fortnight earlier.

Brandon was one of four Jewells in the team - hence Jewellventus - with Charlie, George and Joshua all featuring in the opening two matches. A fifth Jewell - Sean - is also signed on.

On an adjoining pitch at King George V, Fleur De Lys defeated Friends Fighting Cancer 4-3 in a Division 4 fixture.

Pictures by Mike Cooter.

