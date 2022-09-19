Picture gallery – Fleur De Lys v Friends Fighting Cancer, Jewellventus v Prince of Wales, Portsmouth Sunday League
Brandon Jewell continued his goal-laden start to the City of Portsmouth Sunday League season.
He netted seven times in Jewellventus’ 11-2 Division 3 victory over Prince of Wales at King George V, Cosham.
That was after he had hit a hat-trick in an opening day 7-3 win against Waterlooville Wanderers a fortnight earlier.
Brandon was one of four Jewells in the team - hence Jewellventus - with Charlie, George and Joshua all featuring in the opening two matches. A fifth Jewell - Sean - is also signed on.
On an adjoining pitch at King George V, Fleur De Lys defeated Friends Fighting Cancer 4-3 in a Division 4 fixture.
Pictures by Mike Cooter.