Brett Pitman has become the first player in the top nine tiers of English football to score 30 league goals this season.

The former Pompey favourite reached the milestone when he opened the scoring in Portchester’s 2-0 win over Christchurch.

With Stoneham held to a draw by Portland, the Royals are now 13 points clear of the Purples at the top of the Wessex League Premier Division.

On a day when results went their way, they are also now 18 points ahead of Horndean, who have four games in hand, following the latter’s 4-3 loss at Fareham.

Pitman has had to wait almost a month to reach the 30-goal barrier, having netted his 29th against Fareham on January 3.

It was an early birthday present for the striker, who celebrates his 35th birthday on Tuesday.

Pitman has scored his 30 goals in just 22 matches, 20 of which the Royals have won with the other two drawn.

His goal against Christchurch meant he has hit the target in 18 of his 22 starts.

Pitman’s goal gave a reshuffled Portchester XI a half-time lead against Priory, with Scott Jones completing victory when he headed in a Jake Adams cross.

Adams has been dual signed from Southern League Division 1 promotion hopefuls AFC Totton for a couple of weeks.

The former AFC Bournemouth U23 player, who had a short spell in the Wessex with Alresford last term, started on the bench but came on early when Curt Da Costa was forced off through sickness.

Adams was deployed behind front two Pitman and Jones, with Charlie Williamson replacing Da Costa in a three-man central defensive unit.

Royals boss Dave Carter was without the suspended Sam Pearce and Connor Bailey, while James Cowan (ribs) and Harrison Brook (hamstring) were missing through injury.

With George Barker reporting a tight hamstring, that meant there were five changes to the starting XI that had won 3-0 at Cowes in midweek.

Steve Ramsey was handed a first start since returning from a loan spell at Baffins, with Liam Robinson and Jones also recalled after starting on the bench at Cowes.

Elliott Wheeler and Williamson - both unavailable for the trip to the Isle of Wight - were also back.

‘We dominated from start to finish,’ Carter told The News. ‘A clean sheet and three points, you can’t ask for much more.

‘We could have been a bit more clinical, but their keeper made five or six saves to keep them in the game.’

Due to a shortage of bodies, Carter has recalled Tyler Giddings from his loan spell at Baffins. He was brought in on place of Ramsey with 20 minutes remaining.

Due to only having just returned to the club, Giddings is unavailable for Tuesday’s home Portsmouth Senior Cup clash with three divisions lower Meon Milton. Adams is also ineligible.

Undefined: readMore

1 . AFC Portchester (orange) v Christchurch AFC Portchester (orange) v Christchurch. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . AFC Portchester celebrate a goal AFC Portchester celebrate a goal. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Portchester's Marley Ridge, right Portchester's Marley Ridge, right. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Brett Pitman Portchester's Brett Pitman. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales