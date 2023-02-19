Brett Pitman struck his fifth hat-trick of the season to set a new AFC Portchester goalscoring record.

The former Pompey ace’s treble at Bournemouth Poppies took his 2022/23 tally to 42 goals in just 30 league and cup starts, plus two as a sub.

As a result, he has now passed the 40-goal record that Lee Wort set only last season.

Thirty six of Pitman’s goals have come in 25 Wessex League Premier starts at a ratio of 1.44 per game.

He now requires 20 goals from the last 13 fixtures - a ratio of 1.53 - to beat Andy Forbes’ 2003/04 Wessex seasonal record of 55.

Winchester City played 42 league games that season, compared to the 38 Portchester will play this term, but it is now known how many matches Forbes played in his history-making campaign.

Pitman’s fourth league hat-trick for the Royals helped them to a 5-2 win at a Poppies side who have not won in the Wessex since September.

Poppies had the audacity to take the lead, a shot from distance deflecting in off Steve Ramsey, but Portchy led 3-1 at the interval through Pitman, Scott Jones and Curt Da Costa.

Pitman’s goal was the pick of the bunch, cheating the ball down and smacking a 25-yard shot into the back of the net.

The hosts made it 3-2 shortly after half-time but Pitman completed his side’s 22nd win in 25 league fixtures with his record-breaking 41st goal of the season, followed by his 42nd.

Portchy have now belted 86 league goals - the joint second highest total across the 16 step 5 divisions of English non-league football.

They are level with divisional rivals Bemerton and Hellenic Leaguers Malvern, with Southern Combination Premier side Newhaven now on 97 after hammering Roffey 11-0 at the weekend.

‘It was difficult to get any momentum - play kept breaking down because of the pitch,’ said Royals boss Dave Carter. ‘It was difficult to play football on.’

Centre half Ryan Woodford, a recent signing from Gosport Borough was rested at Poppies due to a back problem.

He could be back for Tuesday’s Wessex visit of Laverstock - the first in a run of three home league games in eight days.

Portchester are protecting a 100 per cent home Wessex record in 2022/23, having won all 11 games so far.

Sam Pearce serves the second match of a three-game suspension, a ban which finishes when Portland visit next Saturday.

Portchester are then at home again the following Tuesday, against Pagham.

1 . Goal - Curt Da Costa heads home against Bournemouth Poppies Goal - Curt Da Costa heads home against Bournemouth Poppies. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . AFC Portchester (blue) v Bournemouth Poppies AFC Portchester (blue) v Bournemouth Poppies. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . AFC Portchester (blue) v Bournemouth Poppies AFC Portchester (blue) v Bournemouth Poppies. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Scott Jones scores for AFC Portchester (blue) v Bournemouth Poppies Scott Jones scores for AFC Portchester (blue) v Bournemouth Poppies. Picture by Daniel Haswell Photo: - Photo Sales