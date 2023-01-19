They suffered a 6-1 defeat by FFTP on the 3G surface at Westleigh Park - one of only six matches to survive the latest bout of wintry weather.

Freehouse have now drawn two and lost six of their eight top flight fixtures. One of those draws was a 4-4 stalemate with FFTP in November, but this time they conceded goals to Issa Bangura (2), Shaleh Ahmed, Stuart Guilfoyle, Imon Khan and Jamal Ahmed. Gulusan Karapinar replied.