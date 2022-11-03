Picture gallery – Fundraising FC claim maiden City of Portsmouth Sunday League victory

Petersfield-based Fundraising FC defeated King George Rovers 5-0 in a Division 7 fixture at King George V, Cosham.

There were braces for Luke Sampson and Aiden Murray, with Simon Milne also on target.

Fundraising were formed in early 2021 with a view to - as their name suggests - raising money for local charities.

They only played friendlies prior to joining the City of Portsmouth Sunday League ahead of the current campaign.

Though they now have league and cup fixtures, they are still playing charity games as well.

This Sunday, for instance, some players will be taking part in two games - a competitive outing in the morning and a fundraising fixture at Westleigh Park in the afternoon (4.30pm).

So far, Fundraising have raised over £8,000 for charities such as Sands (a stillbirth and neo-natal death charity, the Rosemary Foundation (a specialist Palliative Care Service provider) and PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit Southampton Children's Hospital).

Last month, over £1,000 was also raised for Dementia Friendly Hampshire following a friendly at Petersfield Town FC.

