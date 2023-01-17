Anaisa Harney struck the only goal as Pompey Women moved up to second in the National League Southern Premier Division.

Her 43rd minute winner against Ipswich Town at Westleigh Park on Sunday, in front of a crowd of 340, enabled the Blues to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

It was Harney’s first goal for Pompey since her permanent signing last summer from Watford, for whom she played in the Championship. Harney had ended last season on loan at Pompey.

At the halfway stage of their league campaign, Pompey are now five points adrift of table-topping Oxford United.

Watford, though, are only three points adrift of Pompey with two games in hand and a superior goal difference.

As it stands, Pompey are due to host Oxford in the penultimate game of the season at Westleigh Park on April 16.

