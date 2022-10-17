The goalkeeper pulled off two saves before converting the winning penalty at Cockleshell Gardens in a Hampshire Premier League George Mason Memorial Cup first round tie.

That gave Harvest a 6-5 shoot-out success after they had thrown away a 2-0 lead in normal time, conceding twice in the final 15 minutes.

Harvest had led 1-0 at the interval after Meon keeper Craig Mulholland’s attempted pass struck Logan Vickers, the ball rebounding into the net.

Meon made a double change at the interval, bringing on Conor Mansfield and Sam Holt.

Mansfield, Meon’s top scorer last season with 37 goals and again leading the way this term with five in three matches, was making his comeback after injury.

Meon enjoyed the greater possession after the restart and went close when Holt struck the woodwork from 20 yards.

It was Harvest who scored again, though, when former Hayling United forward George Rough after being set up by Jay Kane.

Mansfield reduced the arrears on 75 minutes and Meon were level seven minutes later through Holt.

Meon took a 2-1 lead in the shoot-out when Mulholland kept out Harvest’s second effort, from Kane.

Holt had the chance to give the hosts a two-goal advantage, but Camburn pulled off his first spot-kick save.

Kane was first to miss in the shoot-out, before Camburn pulled off his first stop. Then Camburn kept out Meon’s second penalty in sudden death before keeping his cool to send Harvest through.

Aran Singh put Meon ahead with the first kick of sudden death, with Harvest levelling. Then came the decisive moment - Camburn saving from Matt Hiscock before stepping up to beat Mulholland and send Harvest through.

Harvest host Clanfield at Front Lawn next weekend in a HPL Senior Division fixture.

Meon host unbeaten Infinity - managed by former Paulsgrove boss Wayne Grant - at Cockleshell Gardens in HPL Division 1.

Meon are currently third in the log with Infinity second, but the latter are eight points behind leaders Hook with four games in hand.

1. Meon Milton (yellow) v Harvest Meon Milton (yellow) v Harvest. Picture by Martyn White Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Meon Milton (yellow) v Harvest Meon Milton (yellow) v Harvest. Picture by Martyn White Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Meon Milton (yellow) v Harvest Meon Milton (yellow) v Harvest. Picture by Martyn White Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Harvest celebrate Harvest celebrate. Picture by Martyn White Photo: - Photo Sales