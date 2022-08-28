News you can trust since 1877
Picture by Martyn White

Picture gallery - Harvest v Denmead, Hampshire Premier League, Front Lawn

Harvest conceded their first goal of the 2022/23 Hampshire Premier League season in their Front Lawn derby with Denmead.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:24 pm

Steve Harris’ side had kept three clean sheets in their opening three Senior Division fixtures following promotion.

But a second half strike from Ryan Chandler gave Denmead, last season’s runners-up, a 1-0 victory at the ground both teams share in Leigh Park.

1. Denmead celebrate Ryan Chandler's winner against Harvest

Picture by Martyn White

Photo: MARTYN WHITE

2. Denmead (blue) v Harvest

Picture by Martyn White

Photo: MARTYN WHITE

3. Denmead (blue) v Harvest

Picture by Martyn White

Photo: MARTYN WHITE

4. Denmead (blue) v Harvest

Picture by Martyn White

Photo: MARTYN WHITE

