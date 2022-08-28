Picture gallery - Harvest v Denmead, Hampshire Premier League, Front Lawn
Harvest conceded their first goal of the 2022/23 Hampshire Premier League season in their Front Lawn derby with Denmead.
By Simon Carter
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:24 pm
Steve Harris’ side had kept three clean sheets in their opening three Senior Division fixtures following promotion.
But a second half strike from Ryan Chandler gave Denmead, last season’s runners-up, a 1-0 victory at the ground both teams share in Leigh Park.
