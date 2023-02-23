Picture gallery – Havant & Waterlooville reach semi-finals of Hampshire Women’s Trophy
Chloe Dark scored a second half winner as Havant & Waterlooville progressed to the semi-finals of the Hampshire FA Women’s Trophy.
Hawks, leaders of the county league Division 3, won 2-1 at Division 2 club Liphook. Top scorer Sarah Butterworth had scored Hawks’ opening goal.
Hawks now travel to Division 1 club Eastleigh in the Community Reserves, who booked their semi-final spot with a 3-1 home win over divisional rivals AFC Portchester.
Eastleigh v Hawks will be played on March 19, a week after Gosport Borough host Basingstoke in the first last four tie.
Pictures by Dave Haines.