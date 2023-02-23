News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hawks celebrate reaching the semi-final of the Hampshire Cup. Picture by Dave Haines.

Picture gallery – Havant & Waterlooville reach semi-finals of Hampshire Women’s Trophy

Chloe Dark scored a second half winner as Havant & Waterlooville progressed to the semi-finals of the Hampshire FA Women’s Trophy.

By Simon Carter
1 hour ago

Hawks, leaders of the county league Division 3, won 2-1 at Division 2 club Liphook. Top scorer Sarah Butterworth had scored Hawks’ opening goal.

Hawks now travel to Division 1 club Eastleigh in the Community Reserves, who booked their semi-final spot with a 3-1 home win over divisional rivals AFC Portchester.

Eastleigh v Hawks will be played on March 19, a week after Gosport Borough host Basingstoke in the first last four tie.

Pictures by Dave Haines.

1. Hawks' Jodie Burchell

Hawks' Jodie Burchell. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Chloe Dark celebrates after scoring Hawks' second goal

Chloe Dark celebrates after scoring Hawks' second goal. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Hawks' Sarah Butterworth, left

Hawks' Sarah Butterworth, left. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Hawks' Millie McNamara on the ball. Picture by Dave Haines

Hawks' Millie McNamara on the ball. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Havant & WaterloovilleAFC PortchesterDivision 2Division 1