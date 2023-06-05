News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
AFC Portchester U12s. Picture: Alex ShuteAFC Portchester U12s. Picture: Alex Shute
AFC Portchester U12s. Picture: Alex Shute

Picture gallery - Havant & Waterlooville summer girls football tournament

Aspiring Lionesses battled it out in the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament over two days at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST

Girls’ teams in the under-8s, under-9s, under-10s and under-11s age groups were in action at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

Then on Sunday it was the turn of girls in the under-12s, under-13s, under-14s and under-15s age groups.

The tournament – in its third staging – will continue over the next two weekends, with boys’ teams competing in various age groups.

Horndean U11s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-182)

1. Horndean U11s

Horndean U11s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-182) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Ruby U11s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-135)

2. Ruby U11s

Ruby U11s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-135) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Moneyfields Yellows U11s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-109)

3. Moneyfields Yellows U11s

Moneyfields Yellows U11s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-109) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Whiteley Wanderers Kites U10s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-107)

4. Whiteley Wanderers Kites U10s

Whiteley Wanderers Kites U10s. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-107) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 14
Related topics:Havant & Waterlooville