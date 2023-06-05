Picture gallery - Havant & Waterlooville summer girls football tournament
Aspiring Lionesses battled it out in the Havant & Waterlooville Summer Tournament over two days at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST
Girls’ teams in the under-8s, under-9s, under-10s and under-11s age groups were in action at Westleigh Park on Saturday.
Then on Sunday it was the turn of girls in the under-12s, under-13s, under-14s and under-15s age groups.
The tournament – in its third staging – will continue over the next two weekends, with boys’ teams competing in various age groups.
Page 1 of 14