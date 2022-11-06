Picture gallery – Hawks 2 Hemel Hempstead 0, National League South, Westleigh Park
Hawks moved up to third place in the National League South with a 2-0 Westleigh Park victory over Hemel Hempstead.
By Simon Carter
21 minutes ago
Headers from Jake McCarthy and Mo Faal gave Paul Doswell’s side an 11th win in 16 league fixtures.
It was Faal’s eighth NLS goal of the season - only Ebbsfleet’s Dominic Poleon (12), Bath City’s Cody Cooke (11) and St Albans’ Shaun Jeffers (9) have scored more.
Pictures by Dave Haines.
