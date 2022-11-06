News you can trust since 1877
Mo Faal celebrates heading home Hawks' second goal against Hemel. Picture by Dave Haines

Picture gallery – Hawks 2 Hemel Hempstead 0, National League South, Westleigh Park

Hawks moved up to third place in the National League South with a 2-0 Westleigh Park victory over Hemel Hempstead.

By Simon Carter
21 minutes ago

Headers from Jake McCarthy and Mo Faal gave Paul Doswell’s side an 11th win in 16 league fixtures.

It was Faal’s eighth NLS goal of the season - only Ebbsfleet’s Dominic Poleon (12), Bath City’s Cody Cooke (11) and St Albans’ Shaun Jeffers (9) have scored more.

Pictures by Dave Haines.

1. Mo Faal heads home Hawks' second goal against Hemel

Mo Faal heads home Hawks' second goal against Hemel. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

2. Hawks skipper Joe Oastler tackles Hemel's Kory Roberts

Hawks skipper Joe Oastler tackles Hemel's Kory Roberts. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

3. Billy Clifford in action

Billy Clifford in action. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

4. Jake McCarthy, left, has just opened the scoring

Jake McCarthy, left, has just opened the scoring. Picture by Dave Haines

Photo: -

National League SouthHemel HempsteadPaul Doswell
