The veteran striker opened the scoring in a 2-0 third qualifying round victory at lower division Carshalton.

But he was forced off just before half-time with a calf injury, replaced by Tomas Kalinauskas.

The Barnsley loanee, who recently made his Lithuanian full international debut in a Nations League loss to Luxembourg, clinched the victory in the 82nd minute.

It wasn’t an easy afternoon for the National League South high-fliers, though, against Isthmian League Premier opponents.

Indeed, Hawks boss Paul Doswell namechecked Ross Worner as one of the main reasons his side won for the 10th time in 12 league and FA Cup ties this term.

‘The fact Ross Worner was my man of the match shows where the game had gone in the whole 90,’ Doswell stated.

‘We didn’t play great but that was down to how Carshalton approached the game, they played well, played to the level they needed to get a result.

‘But for Ross Worner making three very good saves, they would have been close.

‘Two bits of quality on the goals, and that’s all that separated the teams really.’

Victory completed a fine eight days on the road for Hawks, who had drawn 2-2 in the league at Welling last Saturday and then won 2-0 at Weymouth three days later.

‘I can’t say any other than it was a really professional performance (at Carshalton),’ Doswell told his club’s website.

‘To come away three times this week and be unbeaten, a great point at Welling last Saturday, then travel to Weymouth and travel today and get two wins is a credit to the group.’

The manager said Wright could be out for two or three weeks. He therefore joins Jason Prior on the sidelines with the striker ruled out of FA Cup tie due to concussion protocols.

A third forward, Tommy Wright, is not expected back until November at the earliest following his summer knee operation.

Hawks’ victory at Carshalton saw them take their seasonal FA Cup prize money to £9,000.

A further £9,375 awaits the winners of the fourth qualifying draw, with Hawks finding out on Monday afternoon who they will be paired with.

Hawks are one of just nine National League South clubs definitely through to the final qualifying round.

There were weekend exits for Bath, Braintree, Hemel and Dulwich against lower division opposition.

Hawks are next in action at home to Concord in the NL South next weekend, with the FA Cup fourth qualifying round on Saturday October 15 - resulting in the postponement of their scheduled league game with Chippenham.

