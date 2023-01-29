New-look Hawks conceded late on as they were held to a 1-1 Westleigh Park draw by Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Centre half Dean Inman headed an 86th minute corner past debutant keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe in what was Hawks’ first National League South outing for three weeks.

That cancelled out James Roberts’ 66th minute free-kick, his 12th goal of the league campaign.

And with Ebbsfleet coming from behind to beat Concord 4-1, third-placed Hawks are now 10 points adrift of table-topping Fleet - albeit with two games in hand.

‘When you score late on (to draw) you feel like you’ve won, when you concede you feel like you’ve lost,’ said Hawks player coach Jamie Collins.

‘It’s a disappointed dressing room. It feels like we’ve lost, but it’s a point gained and we go again.’

Two other players were handed NLS Hawks debuts as second-half subs, winger Sam Matthews and midfielder Tyrell Miller-Rodney.

And centre half Joash Nembhard was back in the starting XI for the first time since suffering a broken bone in his foot in mid-October.

Hawks now travel to Taunton Town on Tuesday with the Somerset club fresh from their first home league defeat of the season, losing 1-0 to St Albans.

1 . James Roberts celebrates after scoring direct from a free-kick James Roberts celebrates after scoring direct from a free-kick. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Tyrell Miller-Rodney makes his Hawks debut against former club Hampton & Richmond Borough Tyrell Miller-Rodney makes his Hawks debut against former club Hampton & Richmond Borough . Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Hampton & Richmond Borough celebrate their late leveller Hampton & Richmond Borough celebrate their late leveller. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Sam Matthews made his Hawks debut as a second half sub Sam Matthews made his Hawks debut as a second half sub. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales