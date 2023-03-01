News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-449)
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-449)
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-449)

Picture gallery – Hayling St Andrews White v Hayling St Andrews Blue, Under-15 Portsmouth Youth League cup final, Westleigh Park

It was an all-Hayling St Andrews affair in one of three Portsmouth Youth League cup finals at Westleigh Park on Sunday.

By Simon Carter
34 minutes ago

Hayling SA White faced clubmates Hayling SA Blue in the Under-15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup.

The silverware went to the Whites, who triumphed 4-0.

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White

Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-436)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

2. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White

Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-425)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

3. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White

Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-393)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales

4. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White

Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-383)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
PortsmouthKeith Woodland