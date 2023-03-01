It was an all-Hayling St Andrews affair in one of three Portsmouth Youth League cup finals at Westleigh Park on Sunday.
Hayling SA White faced clubmates Hayling SA Blue in the Under-15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup.
The silverware went to the Whites, who triumphed 4-0.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
1. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-436)
Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-425)
Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-393)
Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White
Action from the U15 Campbell McFaull Invitation Cup final between Hayling St Andrews Blue and Hayling St Andrew White. Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-383)
Photo: Keith Woodland