Picture gallery – honours even in ‘El Creekio’ Wessex League derby between Fareham Town and AFC Portchester watched by 1,000-plus crowd

AFC Portchester dropped points for only the fourth time in 29 Wessex League matches as they were held 2-2 in the ‘El Creekio’ derby at Fareham Town.

By Simon Carter
1 hour ago

A crowd of 1,107 – Fareham’s record home attendance for a Wessex fixture – watched the hosts twice level in an entertaining affair at Cams Alders.

Brett Pitman, with his 40th league goal of the season, and Harrison Brook twice put the table-topping Royals ahead.

But Josh Benfield and Tom Settle (penalty) twice equalised in front of the Wessex League’s third four-figure attendance of the season.

Portchester attracted a league record 1,598 for Fareham’s visit in early January while 1,012 watched the Royals draw 3-3 against Moneyfields at Westleigh Park shortly after Christmas.

Pictures by Ken Walker and Nathan Lipsham.

Fareham (red) v AFC Portchester

Fareham (red) v AFC Portchester. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Portchester's Marley Ridge, left.

Portchester's Marley Ridge, left. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Fareham (red) v AFC Portchester

Fareham (red) v AFC Portchester. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Spectators watching the 'El Creekio' derby

Spectators watching the 'El Creekio' derby. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

