Picture gallery - Horndean celebrate winning Wessex League title
Horndean this week clinched the Wessex League title for the first time in their history.
By Simon Carter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:21 BST
A stoppage-time goal from top scorer Zack Willett gave the Deans a dramatic 1-0 win over Portland at Five Heads Park on Tuesday.
But Michael Birmingham’s men would still have finished top, even without that goal, as AFC Portchester - the only team who could also have finished top – lost 3-0 at Bemerton.
Pictures by Martyn White and Martin Denyer.
Page 1 of 5