News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
5 minutes ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
15 minutes ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
1 hour ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
14 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
Tommy Tierney, left, and Tom Jeffes. Picture by Martin DenyerTommy Tierney, left, and Tom Jeffes. Picture by Martin Denyer
Tommy Tierney, left, and Tom Jeffes. Picture by Martin Denyer

Picture gallery - Horndean celebrate winning Wessex League title

Horndean this week clinched the Wessex League title for the first time in their history.

By Simon Carter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:21 BST

A stoppage-time goal from top scorer Zack Willett gave the Deans a dramatic 1-0 win over Portland at Five Heads Park on Tuesday.

But Michael Birmingham’s men would still have finished top, even without that goal, as AFC Portchester - the only team who could also have finished top – lost 3-0 at Bemerton.

Pictures by Martyn White and Martin Denyer.

All smiles post-match at Five Heads Park. Picture by Martin Denyer

1. All smiles post-match at Five Heads Park

All smiles post-match at Five Heads Park. Picture by Martin Denyer Photo: -

Photo Sales
Skipper Ash Howes raises the Wessex League trophy. Picture by Martyn White

2. Skipper Ash Howes raises the Wessex League trophy

Skipper Ash Howes raises the Wessex League trophy. Picture by Martyn White Photo: -

Photo Sales
Horndean's Zack Willett, right. Picture by Martyn White

3. Horndean's Zack Willett, right

Horndean's Zack Willett, right. Picture by Martyn White Photo: -

Photo Sales
Horndean celebrate with the trophy. Picture by Martyn White

4. Horndean celebrate with the trophy

Horndean celebrate with the trophy. Picture by Martyn White Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HorndeanMichael Birmingham