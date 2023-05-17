News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Horndean celebrate with the Portsmouth Senior Cup. Picture by Ken WalkerHorndean celebrate with the Portsmouth Senior Cup. Picture by Ken Walker
Horndean celebrate with the Portsmouth Senior Cup. Picture by Ken Walker

Picture gallery - Horndean clinch Portsmouth Senior Cup after dramatic shoot-out triumph over Fareham Town at Fratton Park

Horndean completed a memorable season by adding the Portsmouth Senior Cup to the Wessex League title last night.

By Simon Carter
Published 17th May 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:27 BST

They defeated Fareham Town 5-3 on penalties at Fratton Park after a stoppage-time leveller from Tom Jeffes had cancelled out Ethan Jones’ 23rd minute opener.

Deans keeper Ellis Grant saved Jones’ opening penalty in the shoot-out in front of the Fratton End.

The following nine penalties were converted, with Ethan Robb completing Horndean’s victory with his side’s fifth effort.

Tommy Scutt, Ben Anderson, James Crane and Blankson also scored from 12 yards past Creeksiders keeper Luke Deacon.

It was Fareham’s third successive shoot-out in the competition – they had previously beaten holders Gosport Borough and Fleetlands after 0-0 draws at Cams Alders.

Tom Jeffes about to score Horndean's stoppage-time leveller. Picture by Ken Walker

1. Tom Jeffes about to score Horndean's stoppage-time leveller

Tom Jeffes about to score Horndean's stoppage-time leveller. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER

Photo Sales
Fareham players applaud their supporters. Picture by Ken Walker

2. Fareham players applaud their supporters

Fareham players applaud their supporters. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER

Photo Sales
Fareham's Josh Benfield, right, applauds the supporters. Picture by Ken Walker

3. Fareham's Josh Benfield, right, applauds the supporters

Fareham's Josh Benfield, right, applauds the supporters. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: -

Photo Sales
Tom Jeffes scores Horndean's stoppage-time leveller. Picture by Ken Walker

4. Tom Jeffes scores Horndean's stoppage-time leveller

Tom Jeffes scores Horndean's stoppage-time leveller. Picture by Ken Walker Photo: Ken WALKER

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6