Picture gallery - Horndean clinch Portsmouth Senior Cup after dramatic shoot-out triumph over Fareham Town at Fratton Park
Horndean completed a memorable season by adding the Portsmouth Senior Cup to the Wessex League title last night.
They defeated Fareham Town 5-3 on penalties at Fratton Park after a stoppage-time leveller from Tom Jeffes had cancelled out Ethan Jones’ 23rd minute opener.
Deans keeper Ellis Grant saved Jones’ opening penalty in the shoot-out in front of the Fratton End.
The following nine penalties were converted, with Ethan Robb completing Horndean’s victory with his side’s fifth effort.
Tommy Scutt, Ben Anderson, James Crane and Blankson also scored from 12 yards past Creeksiders keeper Luke Deacon.
It was Fareham’s third successive shoot-out in the competition – they had previously beaten holders Gosport Borough and Fleetlands after 0-0 draws at Cams Alders.