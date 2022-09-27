Sub Haidon Davies scored twice in a 4-0 Hampshire Development East success at Five Heads Park.

The win came just a few weeks after the Deans had beaten Moneys 5-1 in the Youth Cup.

Dean Blamire’s side had previously won 5-1 at Dorchester Town in the same competition.

Liam Brewer and Tom Blamire were also on target in the league win over Moneys as Horndean rattled up their third HL victory of the campaign.

Blamire’s squad is a mixture of the under-18s side that was run by Liam Kimber last season, and a handful of the players that helped Baffins Milton Rovers win the East Division title in 2021/22.

Brewer, Baffins Under-18s’ top scorer with 20 goals last term, has joined the Deans alongside Kian Murphy, Peter Hodgkins and Davies.

Ethan Kent and Isaac Bello - scorer of 32 and 21 goals respectively for the under-18s last term - remain in Blamire’s squad.

This coming Sunday the Deans host Portland United at Five Heads (2pm) in their third Youth Cup tie.

In goal will be Logan O’Donnell, the only Under-18s player to have featured for Michael Birmingham’s first team this season - in a Wessex League Cup tie against Laverstock & Ford.

Elsewhere in the Under-18 East Division last weekend, Henry Martin netted four times as US Portsmouth triumphed 8-4 against Fareham Town at Cams Alders.

Martin has been playing in the Hampshire Premier League for Paulsgrove in recent weeks.

