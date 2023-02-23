Picture gallery – Jewellventus v Fratton Trades, Hatton Rovers v AFC Eastney, City of Portsmouth Sunday League
Joe Johnson hit a hat-trick as Jewellventus defeated Fratton Trades in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.
By Simon Carter
2 minutes ago
Ryan Morgan also scored in a 4-0 win at Bransbury Park that leaves Trades bottom of the Division 3 table with just three points from seven games.
Admire Nkomo and Lewis Sell were on target as Hatton Rovers defeated AFC Eastney 2-1 in Division 5, also at Bransbury Park. Josh Pretlove replied.
Pictures by Kevin Shipp
