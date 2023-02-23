News you can trust since 1877
Jewellventus (red) score in their 4-0 win over Fratton Trades. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – Jewellventus v Fratton Trades, Hatton Rovers v AFC Eastney, City of Portsmouth Sunday League

Joe Johnson hit a hat-trick as Jewellventus defeated Fratton Trades in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

By Simon Carter
2 minutes ago

Ryan Morgan also scored in a 4-0 win at Bransbury Park that leaves Trades bottom of the Division 3 table with just three points from seven games.

Admire Nkomo and Lewis Sell were on target as Hatton Rovers defeated AFC Eastney 2-1 in Division 5, also at Bransbury Park. Josh Pretlove replied.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp

1. Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades

Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

2. Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades

Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

3. Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades

Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

4. Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades

Jewellventus (red) v Fratton Trades. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

Sunday LeagueCity of Portsmouth