Picture gallery - Locks Heath hit top spot in Hampshire Premier League after thrashing Clanfield at Westleigh Park
Locks Heath jumped to the top of the Hampshire Premier League table after shattering Clanfield’s unbeaten record at Westleigh Park.
By Simon Carter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:16 am
Jake Smith struck a hat-trick as Locks stormed to a 5-0 victory - their fifth win in six Senior Division games.
They now top the table on goal difference from reigning champions Colden Common and Stockbridge.
Pictures by Richard Murray and Mike Cooter.
