Picture gallery - Locks Heath hit top spot in Hampshire Premier League after thrashing Clanfield at Westleigh Park

Locks Heath jumped to the top of the Hampshire Premier League table after shattering Clanfield’s unbeaten record at Westleigh Park.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:16 am

Jake Smith struck a hat-trick as Locks stormed to a 5-0 victory - their fifth win in six Senior Division games.

They now top the table on goal difference from reigning champions Colden Common and Stockbridge.

Pictures by Richard Murray and Mike Cooter.

1. Connor Johnson, second right, has just scored to make it 3-0

Picture by Richard Murray

Photo: RICHARD MURRAY

2. Clanfield's Olly Long is booked

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: Mike Cooter

3. Olly Long was booked for this challenge on Jake Bull

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

4. Locks Heath's Jake Smith

Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Locks Heath
