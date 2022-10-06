News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery – Meon Milton Reserves v Vectis Reserves, Hampshire FA Plate, Eastney Barracks

Meon Milton Reserves strolled through to the second round of the Hampshire FA Plate.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:44 am

The Mid-Solent League side defeated visiting Vectis Reserves, from the Isle of Wight League, 4-0 at Eastney Barracks.

It was 3-0 at half-time with Neil O’Rourke, Barry Jeans and Chris Darby scoring. Liam Howe added a fourth in the second half.

Pictures by Kevin Shipp

1. Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves

Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves

Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves - Barry Jeans rises to win a header

Meon Milton Reserves (yellow) v Vectis Reserves. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Meon Milton Reserves celebrate a goal.

Meon Milton Reserves celebrate. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Mid-Solent League
Next Page
Page 1 of 2