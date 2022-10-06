Picture gallery – Meon Milton Reserves v Vectis Reserves, Hampshire FA Plate, Eastney Barracks
Meon Milton Reserves strolled through to the second round of the Hampshire FA Plate.
By Simon Carter
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:44 am
The Mid-Solent League side defeated visiting Vectis Reserves, from the Isle of Wight League, 4-0 at Eastney Barracks.
It was 3-0 at half-time with Neil O’Rourke, Barry Jeans and Chris Darby scoring. Liam Howe added a fourth in the second half.
Pictures by Kevin Shipp
