In glorious spring sunshine, Luca Sodre netted twice with Aden Nolan also on target.
1. Meon Milton Saunders with the Portsmouth Youth League's Under-13 Invitation Cup
Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-1091)
Photo: -
2. Meon Milton Saunders (yellow/blue) v East Lodge Mustangs
Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-994)
Photo: -
3. Meon Milton Saunders (yellow/blue) v East Lodge Mustangs
-
Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-990)
Photo: -
4. Meon Milton Saunders (yellow/blue) v East Lodge Mustangs
Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-986)
Photo: -