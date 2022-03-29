Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-1088)

Picture gallery – Meon Milton Saunders v East Lodge Mustangs, Portsmouth Youth League Under-13 Invitation Cup final

Meon Milton Saunders defeated East Lodge Mustangs 3-0 at Westleigh Park to lift the Portsmouth Youth League’s Under-13 Invitation Cup.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 2:24 pm

In glorious spring sunshine, Luca Sodre netted twice with Aden Nolan also on target.

Meon Milton Saunders with the Portsmouth Youth League's Under-13 Invitation Cup

Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-1091)

Meon Milton Saunders (yellow/blue) v East Lodge Mustangs

Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-994)

Meon Milton Saunders (yellow/blue) v East Lodge Mustangs

Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-990)

Meon Milton Saunders (yellow/blue) v East Lodge Mustangs

Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-986)

