An Andy Brown header had given Mob – who finished runners-up to Division 1 champs Meon in the 2020/21 MSL – a deserved half-time lead at Front Lawn.

But Bayley Whitcombe’s double strike – the second from the penalty spot – turned the tie in Meon’s favour. And, after Brown was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence, Aran Singh completed Meon’s victory.

It was Meon’s final game as a MSL club before stepping up into the Hampshire Premier League.

