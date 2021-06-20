Picture gallery – Meon Milton v Mob Albion, Mid-Solent League Billy Hill Cup final, Front Lawn
Meon Milton came from behind to beat Mob Albion 3-1 to win the Mid-Solent League’s Billy Hill Cup.
An Andy Brown header had given Mob – who finished runners-up to Division 1 champs Meon in the 2020/21 MSL – a deserved half-time lead at Front Lawn.
But Bayley Whitcombe’s double strike – the second from the penalty spot – turned the tie in Meon’s favour. And, after Brown was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence, Aran Singh completed Meon’s victory.
It was Meon’s final game as a MSL club before stepping up into the Hampshire Premier League.
