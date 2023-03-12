News you can trust since 1877
Jack Chandler celebrates a famous win for Moneyfields. Picture by Nathan Lipsham
Picture gallery – Moneyfields come from 0-2 down to end Wessex League leaders AFC Portchester’s 100 per cent home run

Moneyfields ended AFC Portchester’s 100 per cent home Wessex League record with a stunning comeback.

By Simon Carter
2 minutes ago

Moneys stormed back from 0-2 down to win 3-2 with goals from Ryan Pennery, Chad Cornwell and Callum Laycock.

The Royals had won their previous 15 Premier Division fixtures at the On-Site Group Stadium this season.

Moneys’ victory allowed Horndean to cut Portchester’s lead to seven points, with the Deans still having two games in hand.

Pictures by Nathan Lipsham

