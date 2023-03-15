Picture gallery - Moneyfields hit nine in Hampshire Development Under-18 League victory over Hawks Community

Moneyfields under-18s cruised to a resounding 9-1 win at home to Hawks Community Youth in Hampshire Development League Under-18 Division East.
Sonny Gower led the way with a hat-trick for fifth-placed Moneys, whose other scorers were Robbie Davies, Morgan Wyatt, Joseph Davis, Maxwell Allen, Kaelum Dugan and Harry Shaw.
Moneys are now just two points behind the two teams immediately above them, Fareham Town Red and AFC Portchester, with three matches remaining. Hawks remain a point adrift of AFC Stoneham Athletic at the foot of the standings.
