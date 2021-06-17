Picture gallery – Moneyfields v Bishop's Waltham, Portsmouth FA Veterans Cup final, Westleigh Park
Wes Chalmers converted the winning penalty as Moneyfields defeated Bishop’s Waltham 4-3 on spot-kicks to win the Portsmouth FA Veterans Cup final at Westleigh Park.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 4:33 pm
Moneys had recovered from 0-2 down in normal time to draw 2-2 thanks to goals from strikers Paul Stanley and Warren Hunt (penalty).
Moneys keeper Sid Claffey saved a Waltham penalty and another was missed in the shoot-out.
Sean Wain missed for Moneys, but his side still completed a double after winning the Meon Valley Sunday League Veterans Division 1 title recently.
Pictures: Habibur Rahman
Page 1 of 3