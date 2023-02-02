North End Cosmos kept their nerve to beat Meon Valley Sunday League title rivals Paulsgrove on penalties to reach the Portsmouth & District FA Veterans Cup final.

The teams drew 3-3 at Farlington before holders Cosmos progressed with a 7-6 shoot-out success.

Phil Archbold, Carl Kirby and Jonathan Saunders were on target for Cosmos.

Cosmos currently top the MV Veterans League, having won five and lost one of their six games to date.

Their sole defeat was a 4-2 setback against Paulsgrove, helped by a Jake Daniels hat-trick.

Grove have won all four of their league fixtures so far.

Cosmos last season completed a trophy treble - winning the Meon Valley League and Cup and the Portsmouth & District Cup.

AFC Portchester Vets take on Meonstoke Vets in the other semi-final.

