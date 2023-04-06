News you can trust since 1877
Pelham Arms players celebrate their win that took them to the top of the Division 5 table. Picture by Kevin Shipp
Picture gallery – Pelham Arms beat Fort Cumberland to take over top spot in fifth tier  of Portsmouth Sunday League

Prolific Connor Smith fired a hat-trick as Pelham Arms took over top spot in Division 5 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

By Simon Carter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST

Taylor Hanson and Morgan Easen were also on target as Pelham jumped above AFC Farlington with a 5-1 caning of third-placed Fort Cumberland.

Pelham are now two points ahead of Farlington and have a game in hand.

As for Smith, he now has a startling 41 goals in just 19 league and cup appearances for Pelham in 2022/23.

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland

Pelham Arms (blue/yellow) v Fort Cumberland. Picture by Kevin Shipp

