Pickwick Youth Panthers triumphed in the last of three Portsmouth Youth League cup finals held at Westleigh Park on Sunday.
They defeated Horndean Hawks Condors in the Under-16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-560)
Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-1033)
Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-1024)
Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-964)
