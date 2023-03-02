News you can trust since 1877
U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final - Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) v Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-1057)

Picture gallery – Pickwick Youth Panthers v Horndean Hawks Condors, Portsmouth Youth League Under-16 Invitation Cup final

Pickwick Youth Panthers triumphed in the last of three Portsmouth Youth League cup finals held at Westleigh Park on Sunday.

By Simon Carter
3 minutes ago

They defeated Horndean Hawks Condors 6-1 in the Under-16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final with goals from Damian Palacean (2), Landon Carmichael (penalty), Billy Glover, Henry Yates and Lennon Kirby.

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow)

Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-560)



2. Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow)

Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-1033)



3. Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow)

Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-1024)



4. Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow)

Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-964)



