Pickwick Youth Panthers triumphed in the last of three Portsmouth Youth League cup finals held at Westleigh Park on Sunday.
They defeated Horndean Hawks Condors 6-1 in the Under-16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final with goals from Damian Palacean (2), Landon Carmichael (penalty), Billy Glover, Henry Yates and Lennon Kirby.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
1. Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow)
Action from the U16 GEC Marconi Invitation Cup final between Horndean Hawks Condors (red/black) and Pickwick Youth Panthers (yellow). Picture: Keith Woodland (260221-560)
