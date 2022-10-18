News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery - Pompey Dynamos v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League

Pompey Dynamos jumped into top spot in the Mid-Solent League with victory over previously unbeaten Portchester Rovers.

By Simon Carter
2 hours ago

They took their goal tally to 27 in just five matches with a 3-1 success at King George V, Cosham. On target were top scorer Max Paddon, Hugh Westmore and Luke James. Josh Dean replied.

Dynamos are top on goal difference from reigning champions Burrfields.

Pictures by Mike Cooter.

1. Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos

Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos

Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos

Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos

Portchester Rovers (blue) v Pompey Dynamos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Dynamos
Next Page
Page 1 of 4