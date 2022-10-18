Picture gallery - Pompey Dynamos v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League
Pompey Dynamos jumped into top spot in the Mid-Solent League with victory over previously unbeaten Portchester Rovers.
By Simon Carter
They took their goal tally to 27 in just five matches with a 3-1 success at King George V, Cosham. On target were top scorer Max Paddon, Hugh Westmore and Luke James. Josh Dean replied.
Dynamos are top on goal difference from reigning champions Burrfields.
Pictures by Mike Cooter.
